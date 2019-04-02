LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,256 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

