Lowe’s Companies (LOW) PT Raised to $127.00 at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of LOW opened at $108.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

