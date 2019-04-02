Low & Bonar (LWB) Price Target Cut to GBX 26 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Get Low & Bonar alerts:

Shares of LON LWB opened at GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Monday. Low & Bonar has a 1 year low of GBX 11.89 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.42 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of $91.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Low & Bonar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.07%.

In other Low & Bonar news, insider Trudy Schoolenberg purchased 71,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,767.75 ($14,069.97).

Low & Bonar Company Profile

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.