Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.74

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 22733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.67 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $4,074,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,647.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

