Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.44 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $4,074,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,647.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 988,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,674,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $63,908,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

