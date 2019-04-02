Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.13

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 2721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several research firms have commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $43,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $165,980.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $225,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canaan Partners VIII LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,263,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,924,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,729,000. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

