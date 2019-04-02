Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $933.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 428,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,671. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

