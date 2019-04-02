Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intu Properties (INTU)

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 92 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Intu Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 118.80 ($1.55).

Shares of LON INTU opened at GBX 108.65 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Intu Properties will post 1476.00004541539 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total value of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

