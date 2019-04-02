Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.6516 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

