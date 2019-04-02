Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,113 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6,756.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $79.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

