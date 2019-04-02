Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $87,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE GSK opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.68%.
GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.99.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
