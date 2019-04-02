Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $74,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stock

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 85,849 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

