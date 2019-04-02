Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2,080.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 14.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 121.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 357,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 79.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $829,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

