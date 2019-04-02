Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of FWONA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,403. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Art L.P. Ancient bought 25,000 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $747,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $829,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

