Lennox International Inc. (LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.80. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $12.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $13.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.93. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on Lennox International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.17.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $878,785.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,954.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $146,885.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $12,069,435. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $267.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $270.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

