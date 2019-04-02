Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.78.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $362.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $365.13. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.24). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carla Shumate sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $307,105.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,929 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Lendingtree by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lendingtree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

