Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $34,395,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 327,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 295,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,267,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,875,000 after buying an additional 152,104 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 580,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 188,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 138,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $90.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $464.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

