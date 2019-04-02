Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.05 Million Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.51% of Mdu Resources Group worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2,284.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,839,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,634,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,994,000 after buying an additional 1,523,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,376,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,095,000 after buying an additional 723,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 578,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,140,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,094,000 after buying an additional 523,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mdu Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE MDU opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 3,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.05 Million Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/legal-general-group-plc-has-24-05-million-stake-in-mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu.html.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.