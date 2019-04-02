Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 14,361 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $25,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,521,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,384,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 531,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,652,000 after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 480,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 192,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 14,361 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/legal-general-group-plc-acquires-14361-shares-of-affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg.html.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.