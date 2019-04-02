Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 260 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929,756 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,543,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,684 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

