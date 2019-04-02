Lanxess (LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.01 ($72.11).

Shares of LXS opened at €50.94 ($59.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 1 year high of €72.60 ($84.42).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

