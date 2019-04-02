Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.75

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 468128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.
In other Lamar Advertising news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,710,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746 over the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
