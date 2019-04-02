Kyocera (KYOCY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.
OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.
About Kyocera
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.