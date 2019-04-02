Kyocera (KYOCY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.54). Kyocera had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

