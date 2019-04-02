Kyber Network (KNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.58 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00006217 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, AirSwap, Coinnest and IDEX. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $48.58 million and $12.78 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00413698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.01560869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00233123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003143 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 214,956,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,337,164 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Neraex, COSS, OTCBTC, CPDAX, Mercatox, Kucoin, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Coinrail, ABCC, DragonEX, TDAX, CoinExchange, Livecoin, OKEx, GOPAX, AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Bancor Network, Tidex, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Binance, DEx.top and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

