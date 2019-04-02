Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,815 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,352,489 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,692,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,082,000 after buying an additional 1,821,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,686,000 after buying an additional 1,452,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

