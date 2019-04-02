Komatsu (KMTUY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Komatsu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $23.99 on Monday. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

