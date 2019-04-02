Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 584 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,222,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,006,000 after buying an additional 1,132,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,193,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,269,000 after buying an additional 678,907 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4,146.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,723,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,946,000 after buying an additional 8,518,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

