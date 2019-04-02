Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $848,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,896. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

