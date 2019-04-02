Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $12,794,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $113,267,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. HSBC raised Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

ROK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.09. 13,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,403. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

In other news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

