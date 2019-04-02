KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

NASDAQ:KTOV opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 4.41. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

