Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRG. Bank of America lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE KRG opened at $16.14 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $118,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

