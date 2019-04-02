Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of -0.37.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,908,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,886,000 after purchasing an additional 582,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 455.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,164,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

