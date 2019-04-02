Kinross Gold (KGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kinross is making steady progress in advancing the projects that provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth in the future. Also, it is focused on managing costs and improving cash flow. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

KGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 2,961,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,818,426. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 985,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

