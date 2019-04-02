Keras Resources (KRS) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 1,046,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Keras Resources Company Profile (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

