Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) a €24.00 Price Target

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

HHFA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.68 ($27.53).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €20.68 ($24.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1-year low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 1-year high of €22.68 ($26.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

