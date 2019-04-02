Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,324,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,524,000 after purchasing an additional 598,513 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,932,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,641,000 after purchasing an additional 456,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,108,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after purchasing an additional 208,449 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

