Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $534,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,273 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3,809.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,691,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,622,317 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 14,392,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 1,697,043 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 136.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,630,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,202,000 after buying an additional 1,515,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after buying an additional 1,196,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $65.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,113,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $4,805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,761 shares of company stock worth $16,033,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $534,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/kentucky-retirement-systems-takes-534000-position-in-cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns.html.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.