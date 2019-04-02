Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in W W Grainger were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 29,832 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 507,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.01.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $311.26 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,214,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

