Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,015 Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

HSIC stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

