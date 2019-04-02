Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $222,000 in Incyte Co. (INCY) Stock

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 9,187 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $689,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,354 shares of company stock worth $6,925,324 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.31. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 172.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.72 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/kentucky-retirement-systems-insurance-trust-fund-invests-222000-in-incyte-co-incy-stock.html.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.