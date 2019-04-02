Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,393 Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 115.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,440.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,355,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,511,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,595,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, insider Luis G. Marconi sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $251,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,388.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

