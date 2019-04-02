Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 20,998 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $249,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 667,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

