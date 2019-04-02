Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,725,000 after buying an additional 201,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,888,000 after buying an additional 1,000,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,075,000 after buying an additional 135,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 225,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $129,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $106.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

NYSE:DGX opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

