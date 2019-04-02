Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,373,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 91,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,831,110.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,818,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,544,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor Bowen acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $282,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,365.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,036 shares of company stock worth $5,054,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $33.00 target price on Kennedy-Wilson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

