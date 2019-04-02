Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Keane Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Keane Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Keane Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.87 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

NYSE FRAC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $457,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,788.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 38,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $404,293.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,933 shares of company stock worth $1,977,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keane Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Keane Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Keane Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,160,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,855,000 after acquiring an additional 545,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Keane Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 836,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keane Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

