Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Major Shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv Sells 97,074 Shares

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 97,074 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,720,984.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 124,675 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $3,595,627.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 214,198 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $4,401,768.90.

On Monday, January 7th, Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 4,299 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $87,054.75.

Shares of KALV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 134,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,967. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.48.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,359,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after buying an additional 1,058,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

