Just Energy Group’s (JE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.86% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the company should be able to see the full benefit of these savings in the upcoming fiscal year (FY2020). The company continues to shift away from lower margin commercial customers and focus on higher margin residential customers, and these cuts, in our opinion, are taking place to better align the company with these efforts. In addition, we believe these cuts help the management achieve (and exceed) its target of realizing annual cost savings of C$20M in FY2020 relative to FY2019 levels. The large shift in strategy under the new management team has been to reposition the company as a provider of bundled solutions to consumers covering essential energy needs, energy conservation, and health and wellbeing.””

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JE. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE JE opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $508.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $731.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.75 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 68.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

