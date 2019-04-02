Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $986.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $986.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $995.10 million and the lowest is $978.00 million. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $279,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 2,232 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $60,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,789.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $698,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,678. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.