JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.87.

NYSE:JPM opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Crown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

