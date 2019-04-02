JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JAI opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Tuesday. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 347.85 ($4.55).

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

