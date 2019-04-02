JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JAI opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Tuesday. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 347.85 ($4.55).
JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.